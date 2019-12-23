Picture: Supplied

A desert elephant believed to be less than two weeks old was miraculously found roaming through the world's oldest desert, the Namib desert. With an increase in elephant poaching, conflict and global warming, the birth and survival of this calf is miraculous given the extreme conditions this young one is born into.

"Namibia is one of the very few countries which still tolerate free-roaming desert elephants, and together with local conservancies and conservation partners, such as EHRA, the country aims to foster peaceful relationships between communities and their elephant visitors. Seeing this newborn desert elephant roam freely together with her mother, is the greatest Christmas gift. We are all pleased to have discovered her and hope she will survive through the summer," said Rachel Harris, the managing director of EHRA.

EHRA Volunteers discovered the newborn calf during a routine elephant patrol. The calf is part of the herd that primarily roams freely within the Huab River, in Namibia.



The calf was seen diligently following her mother and trying to hide in her shadows to avoid the harsh sunlight.

Temperatures in the Namib desert can reach up to temperatures of up to 45°C in the summer months. The calf mortality rate in the Southern Kunene region of Namibia is very high and most calves are unable to survive in these extreme living conditions.