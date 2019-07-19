Ever hear about people making the Forbes list and thinking how great that must be but were too afraid to ask exactly what it takes to get on the list? Well here’s the skinny.



Let’s start at the top - Forbes is a magazine that is fairly well-known for producing these lists every so often that ranges from the world’s richest people, to those making a massive impact with its Top 50 Givers list.





Recently, Forbes Africa released its list of 30 game-changers under the age of 30 - the Forbes 30 under 30 - and I can tell you, if you’re easily emasculated, stop watching now! But if you wanna join me in celebrating Africa’s brightest-shining stars, we’re about to highlight just a handful who have caught our fancy.





Forbes Africa identified 120 youth from across the continent who are excelling in innovation and are taking Africa forward.









First, let me tell you about Nthabiseng Mosia, 28, who runs a business in Sierra Leone. She is the co-founder and CMO of Easy Solar.





Mosia grew up on the outskirts of the township of Alexandra in South Africa, and while attending high school, load shedding and electricity blackouts would affect her studies.

This frustration turned to innovation, as she decided to start Easy Solar with two of her university classmates.





Easy Solar now offers products from pico - or compact, lightweight - solar lanterns and home systems to larger KW systems which are made available to low-income customers. They also sell solar PV panels, PV mounting structures, solar charge controllers, solar inverters, lead-acid and Li-Ion batteries





Studies had shown that only one in a hundred rural households in Sierra-Leone had access to electricity, and Mosia wanted to change that. Easy Solar has electrified at least 50 000 homes since its inception in 2016, and there are now plans to expand their operations into neighbouring Liberia and Guinea.





Then there’s 25-year-old Fred Oyetayo, from Nigeria. Oyetayo founded and runs a digital agency called Fresible which builds websites, develops software and does digital marketing.





Most recently, the young trailblazer, who is a trained lawyer, developed an app called Dlaw.ng, which uses artificial intelligence to provide legal services to small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria.





Kenyan Jacob Rugano, 29, co-founded AfricarTrack International, a collision-prevention tool that uses your mobile phone to connect to sensors in your vehicle. The sensors collect data on whether or not the driver is controlling the vehicle under the influence of substances, driving recklessly, and is even able to detect based on the way the driver is driving whether or not the vehicle has been hijacked.





Jesus, take the wheel! No, AfricarTrack International does, thereby preventing collisions.





Rugano told Forbes Africa the idea came after he lost a cousin in a car accident.





He plans to expand his service to South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and install the technology in at least two million vehicles in Kenya.





Finally, I wanna introduce you to Dr Vena Arielle Ahouansou, 25, from Benin, who is literally saving lives.





After a patient died from a haemorrhage due to a delay in getting her a blood transfusion, Dr Ahouansou was determined to never allow that to happen again.





She established KEA Medicals, a digital platform that connects more than 1 700 healthcare professionals and service providers, through a single, massive database that contains patients’ medical history through Universal Medical ID.





She employs a team of 15 people, including medical doctors, tech engineers, and specialists in law and communications.



