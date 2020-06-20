Nigeria destroys Boko Haram's tactical command centre, kills militants: official





John Enenche, spokesman for the Nigerian military, who confirmed this in a statement made available to Xinhua, said the airstrikes were conducted on Wednesday at Yuwe, a part of the Sambisa Forest in the northern state of Borno. The Sambisa Forest is known as the largest training camp of the Boko Haram group in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.





Enenche said the operation on Wednesday was in continuation of the air interdiction missions being conducted to unhinge the leadership of the terror group.

Abuja - A tactical command centre of terror group Boko Haram was completely destroyed and a number of militants killed by the Nigerian military following a series of airstrikes in the northeastern part of the country, an official said on Friday.