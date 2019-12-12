File picture: AARON UFUMELI/EPA

It would take Nigeria 25 years to produce adequate number of doctors to cater for its population. This is according to the National President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Francis Faduyile, who made the assertion at the annual symposium of Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN).

With about 3,000 medical doctors being graduated yearly, Faduyile noted that there exists a huge deficit in the nation’s health sector due to brain drain problem.

He added that the best healthcare practitioners depart the country through migration to more favourable countries.

“Nigeria is losing some of its most educated, talented and professional healthcare practitioners to countries such as Namibia, Senegal, Ghana, United Kingdom, South Africa,”said Dr Francis Faduyile.