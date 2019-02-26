An electoral worker checks ballot boxes at the electoral commission office in Yola, Nigeria, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Nigeria’s main opposition party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says democracy is under threat and is alleging vote rigging. File photo: AP Photo/Sunday Alamba.

JOHANNESBURG – Nigeria’s main opposition party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says democracy is under threat and is alleging vote rigging as President Muhammadu Buhari surges to an early electoral lead following Saturday’s presidential and legislative elections. The final tally is yet to be determined, but by late Monday Buhari had won seven of 36 states in Africa’s biggest democracy, according to the Premium Times.

Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the PDP, is challenging the preliminary results saying they do not tally with what his party has collated across the country.

“Firstly, I want to categorically state that our collation centres have all original results from every polling unit, in every ward, in every Local Government Area (LGA) in Nigeria, of which the international community is well aware, implying all results currently being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are incorrect and thus unacceptable to our party and people,” said Secondus.

In a statement released by the party the PDP said it had been forced to take a stand at this crucial point because Nigeria’s democracy was under threat of derailment.

Secondus further accused government officials from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of working with INEC officers to change the course of history and disenfranchise Nigerians before urging his compatriots to challenge the preliminary results.

The PDP chairman added that the government and election officials had also abused the system through inducements, manipulation and incarceration – all supported by state power elements including the army and police.

African News Agency (ANA)