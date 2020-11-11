Nigeria records 1 076 road accident deaths in three months

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PRETORIA: Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 2 656 road accidents and 1 076 deaths across the country in the third quarter of 2020. In a statement on Wednesday, FRSC spokesperson Bisi Kazeem said the road accidents and deaths occurred between July and September. He attributed most of the accidents and deaths that occurred along various routes in the country to speeding. “We recorded 2 656 road traffic crashes. The number of vehicles involved was 4 494. Out of this number, 1 076 persons were killed, 6 539 people were injured. “A total of 6 868 people were rescued alive without injuries. The total number of people involved is 14 483.

Kazeem said speed was a major cause of accidents during the period, followed by wrongful overtaking, disobedience to traffic rules and worn-out, fake or expired tyres.

“Crashes and accidents are preventable if we do the right thing,” he said.

Kazeem urged the motoring public to co-operate with the corps, saying it would go a long way in preventing road accidents.

He also appealed to motorists to desist from buying used or fake tyres and rather purchase good-quality tyres in order to save lives and property.

He said the corps had adopted advocacy, education and enlightenment approaches to sensitise the motoring public.

“This is to ensure that all categories of road users, from the schooled to the unschooled, are sensitised.

“We have also intensified mass sensitisation campaigns through the establishment of a radio station called National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for all-round sensitisation of mass categories of road users.

“This is also with the aim of promoting a better road culture, and so far so good, this is producing the desired result,” he said.

Kazeem encouraged drivers to obey the traffic rules and regulations and co-operate with traffic officers as it was in their best interest and that of other road users. | ANA