Nigeria seizes record R770 million in pangolin parts, elephant tusks

Officials in Nigeria - a hub for illegal wildlife trafficking - have seized a record amount of pangolin scales and claws and elephant tusks as the government attempts to combat the trade, the head of customs said on Wednesday.

The seizure, worth 22 billion naira ($54 million and over R770 million), included 17,137 kg of pangolin scales, 44 kg of elephant tusks and 60 kg in pangolin claws, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali, comptroller-general of customs, said in a statement.

Ali said authorities had arrested three foreign nationals and were pursuing a fourth, whom he described as the kingpin of the operation.

"The suspects arrested will soon have their date in court as NCS will leave no stone unturned to bring them to justice," Ali said.