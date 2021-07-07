Nigeria shuts 13 schools in wake of kidnapping

In the wake of Monday’s kidnapping of around 140 schoolchildren from a boarding school in northern Nigeria, authorities in Kaduna State in the north-west have closed 13 schools presumed to be at high risk of attack. According to Voice of America, Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority officials said a risk assessment showed that the 13 schools were the most vulnerable to attacks.

“We allowed the schools to remain open because we were assured by the schools’ administrators of a strong arrangement with security agencies to secure the schools,” said Kaduna State Commissioner for Education Dr Shehu Muhammad. However, he added that Monday’s incident at Bethel Baptist High School showed that the security arrangement was not working, so they decided to close the schools to safeguard the children. According to Daily Post Nigeria, these are the following schools set to temporarily close: Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda; Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido; Ecwa Secondary school, Ungwar Maje; and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

Others include St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari; Prelude Secondary School, Kujama; Ibiso Secondary School, Tashar Iche; Tulip International (Boys) School and Tulip International (Girls) School. Also on the list are Goodnews Secondary School; St. Augustine, Kujama; Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare; and Adventist College, Kujama, wrote Daily Post Nigeria. In the early hours of Monday, gunmen overpowered security staff at Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State, which has been plagued by kidnappings in recent months as the country battles an ongoing security crisis.