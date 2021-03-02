Nigeria takes delivery of its first Covid-19 vaccines

Abuja - Nigeria received its first Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday to kick off an inoculation programme in Africa's most populous nation, delivered under the international Covax scheme.

The West African nation of 200 million people took delivery of 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Nigeria is the third West African country to receive Covax shots, after Ghana and Ivory Coast, which have both started vaccination campaigns.

Dozens of Nigerian officials, wearing yellow high-visibility jackets and facemasks, met the flight delivering the vaccines on the airport tarmac in Abuja.

The government aims to start by vaccinating frontline healthcare workers, the highest-priority recipients, in Abuja on March 5, followed by strategic leaders on March 8.