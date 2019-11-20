File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg – Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is trying to work out how convicted internet fraudster Hope Olusegun Aroke managed to scam at least $1 million (R15 million) from Kirikiri maximum security prison in Lagos where he is serving a 24-year sentence. Anti-corruption officials from the EFCC said in a statement on Tuesday Aroke had used a network of accomplices for the fraud and that despite being imprisoned he still had access to the internet as well as his phone, all in contravention of standard practice.

During his incarceration he used the fictitious name Akinwunmi Sorinmade to open two bank accounts and bought a luxury car and homes using his wife’s bank account to freely transfer funds, the EFCC added.

The Nigerian Correctional Service which manages Kirikiri prison is yet to comment on the matter.

African News Agency (ANA)