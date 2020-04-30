Nigerian government to decontaminate 13 airports, 125 aircraft

JOHANNESBURG - The federal government of Nigeria has mapped out 125 aircraft and 13 airports across the country for decontamination as one of the measures to control the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and other diseases, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday at a briefing of the presidential task force on Covid-19, Minister of Environment Muhammad Mahmood said: "The aviation sector is such a specialised sector. We cannot rush things. I did say that we've mapped out 125 aircraft and 13 airports. So far, we've decontaminated and disinfected two aircraft."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has urged citizens to follow the public health advisories on ways to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The increasing figure of confirmed cases underscores the ongoing community transmission, which is a major challenge and again necessitates a call on all citizens not to take this Covid-19 lightly, but to take ownership of the initiatives for non-pharmaceutical interventions with strict adherence to public health advisories: maintain social distance, practise hand and respiratory hygiene, avoid crowded places and wear your mask or a face covering when you leave your house," said Ehanire.

He added that another pressing need was to provide and prepare isolation centres and more beds across all states of the federation.