Pretoria - A 42-year-old Nigerian fisherman reportedly beat his wife to death over allegations that N5 000 (R202.74) was missing in Benue State. The Vanguard reported on Thursday that early in the morning the couple had a heated argument over an alleged N5 000 that was made from the sale of fish.

“The argument led to a fight, the husband beat her to a pulp and she passed out bleeding from her mouth and nostrils.”

“Neighbours, who intervened, made efforts to revive her but they were unsuccessful. She was eventually rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), for further treatment where she was confirmed dead,” the source was quoted saying.

Confirming the incident to the publication, Benue State Police Public Relations officer, Deputy Superintendent Catherine Anene, said the brawl between the couple started when the wife allegedly sold some items for the family and failed to remit the money.