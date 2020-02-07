File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA).

PRETORIA - A 30-year-old Nigerian man has reportedly killed his 26-year-old wife in Akpama, a satellite fishing settlement of Opu Okumbiri, Akassa in the Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The Today Nigeria news website reported on Friday that it was informed by a community source that the wife’s remains were discovered last Saturday in a shallow grave in the couple’s kitchen.

The publication further said that the suspect, who is in police custody, was believed to have murdered the woman earlier in the day “as she wanted to opt out of their relationship" and then hurriedly buried her to conceal his crime.

According to a source quoted in the story: "The neighbours became suspicious when they noticed the sudden disappearance of the woman and reported the matter to the Joint Task Force base at Sangana on the Atlantic fringe.

“The man was apprehended. He confessed to the crime and took the locals and security operatives to the kitchen, where he buried the deceased,” the source was quoted saying.