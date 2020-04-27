Nigerian man murders daughter to please his lover

PRETORIA - A Nigeria man from Nasarawa State has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter in an attempt to please his lover, The Nation reported. The local publication said the man was a single father to his six-year-old daughter after losing his wife in 2018. According to the report, the problem started after his girlfriend fell pregnant and she began having issues with his daughter. "According to the man, the woman insisted that the only condition on which she would marry him and not terminate the pregnancy, was if he eliminated his six-year-old daughter," the publication said. The Nation reported that, on February 12, the woman allegedly pressured him to throw his daughter into an unused well. "She accused the little girl of being behind the numerous bad dreams she was having."

The man reportedly obliged and took his daughter who was sleeping and dumped her in the well.

"They both convinced themselves she was a member of a secret cult and witchcraft," said the publication.

The lifeless body of the girl was discovered the next day by a neighbour while fetching water from the well.

The publication said during the investigation, the man eventually admitted to killing his daughter out of pressure from his girlfriend.

“I have since regretted my action. My late wife will never forgive me in her grave. I have betrayed her trust and love; it was the work of the devil," he was quoted as saying.

The woman reportedly denied telling her boyfriend to kill his daughter.

African News Agency