Thousands of Nigerian hunters, armed with charmed amulets and intimate knowledge of harsh terrain, are preparing an offensive against the Boko Haram extremists. Picture: AP Photo/Haruna Umar

Johannesburg – In the ongoing fight against militant group Boko Haram the Nigerian army in addition to its military fights against the extremists is now also deploying spiritual warfare. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai confirmed this through his representative Brigadier-General Timothy Olowomeye, the Director Civil Military Affairs, during the 2019 Chaplains annual Training Conference and Retreat on Tuesday in Sokoto, the Nigeria Post reported.

”We were involved in a joint seminar on Spiritual Warfare as an effective means against insurgency and other forms of restiveness,” said Olowomeye.

”Boko Haram and the likes cannot be defeated by kinetic military warfare alone.

”Finding appropriate counter-narratives against these violent extremist sects will immensely be a big push towards eradicating their negative activities in Nigeria,” he said.