Nigerian ministry engages butchers to avoid spread of Coronavirus

PRETORIA - Nigerian Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmood has asked environmental health officers across the country to engage butchers to ensure they do not handle, slaughter, dress, sell or prepare meat from wild animals or sick livestock, to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

A local publication, Today Nigeria reported on Wednesday that Mahmood recently spoke in Abuja on how his department planned to tackle the spread of the virus that has already spread from China to many other parts of the world.

Mahmood assured the readiness of the department to key into the Covid-19 containment strategy of the country’s health sector.

The department's strategic plans include deploying environmental health officers to coordinate essential strategies in identified high risk areas around the country; public places such as motor parks, train stations, market places, schools and similar places will also be under surveillance.

The minister said instituting best practices such as cordon sanitaire (a guarded line that prevents anyone from leaving an infected area) and social distancing in communities was needed.