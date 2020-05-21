Nigerian mum with Covid-19 gives birth to healthy twin babies

CAPE TOWN - A young woman who tested positive for Covid-19 delivered a healthy set of twins at a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria. Health commissioner for Lagos Professor Akin Abayomi posted the news on his Twitter page and confirmed that the 22-year-old woman had tested positive for Covid-19 while she was pregnant. Abayomi said the twins were delivered by Caesarean section at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). In a thread, he revealed: “The latest is the delivery of twins – a boy and a girl – 3.25kg and 3.2kg respectively." The professor further stated how much the government of Lagos appreciates the medical staff at the teaching hospital for their treatment of the patient and making the necessary medical observations, as well as for their dedication and diligence.

Abayomi also took the opportunity to urge residents to have themselves tested for the novel coronavirus should they exhibit any symptoms of Covid-19.

"Together we can kick out #COVID19 #ForAGreaterLagos,” he posted.

According to Africa News, this is the third time a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 has given birth at LUTH.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded a total of 6,677 cases of Covid-19, with 1,860 people discharged and a death toll of 202.

Lagos has been identified as the epicentre of the country’s Covid-19 crisis, with 2,954 cases reported.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher