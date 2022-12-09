Nigerian musician D’Banj released after being arrested for fraud related to government youth programme

After three days detention in the custody of Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) the commission decided to release Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as, D’banj, Nigerian news publication Vanguard News reports. It said on Friday that the ICPC had released the music star on the grounds that he may be summoned later for further investigations.

The ICPC confirmed on Wednesday the arrest and detention of Oyebanjo over the investigation of fraud associated with the N-Power Programme. The programme is a scheme established by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to address the issues of youth unemployment and empowerment, and to help increase social development. Citing reports by Premium Times, investigators say D’banj colluded with compromised government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries onto the scheme’s payroll.

According to a statement by the commission, it had received numerous petitions about the diversion of N-Power funds worth billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the federal government. “Many N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly funds in spite of payment by the government,” the commission said. “About 10 persons have been invited by the ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention.”

The commission said that several invitations to Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, to appear before a team of investigators were ignored. “Oyebanjo turned in himself and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, December 6,2022, and is currently assisting investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations. The commission said the investigation was ongoing and it preferred not to pre-empt the outcome and avoid the frenzy of a media trial.