Nigerian police arrest man for eating human excrement in public
Oyo state police command in Nigeria has arrested a trader, identified as Emmanuel Egbu, for allegedly eating human excreta with his bread.
It was reported that Egbu, who has a shop at the Sango area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, was apprehended in a public arrest at around noon on Saturday.
This caused traffic jam as many people crowded around to catch a glimpse of the bizarre situation.
Eating human excreta is said to be the hallmark of Internet fraudsters, who also combine money rituals with cyber fraud.
Egbu, who has a thriving cosmetics shop where he sells Brazilian hair, was said to have been caught eating human excreta and bread.
The trader, who is said to have bought a house in the area and rebuilt it, was, however, rescued before he could be lynched by the mob which surrounded him.
He was taken to the Sango Police Station.
The police's public relations officer in Oyo state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said Egbu was being held in police custody.
Fadeyi said the divisional police officer in charge of Sango Police Station had begun a formal investigation into the incident. | Sahara Weekly/ANA