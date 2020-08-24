Nigerian police arrest man for eating human excrement in public

Oyo state police command in Nigeria has arrested a trader, identified as Emmanuel Egbu, for allegedly eating human excreta with his bread.

It was reported that Egbu, who has a shop at the Sango area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, was apprehended in a public arrest at around noon on Saturday.

This caused traffic jam as many people crowded around to catch a glimpse of the bizarre situation.

Eating human excreta is said to be the hallmark of Internet fraudsters, who also combine money rituals with cyber fraud.

Egbu, who has a thriving cosmetics shop where he sells Brazilian hair, was said to have been caught eating human excreta and bread.