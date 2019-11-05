Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg – Nigeria’s Oyo State Police Command has uncovered an illegal rehabilitation centre at Olore Central Mosque in the Ojo area of Ibadan and rescued over 200 inmates who were reportedly subjected to torture. Monday’s discovery was the second such centre discovered in the south west over the last 72 hours after police found a similar detention camp used as a praying centre in Lagos, Ripples Nigeria reported.

According to the “prophet” superintendent of the camp the inmates were “psychiatric patients”.

Ibadan State police commissioner Shina Olokolo said the discovery of the centre followed a tip-off by an anonymous informant. He confirmed that the young men and women freed from the centre had been subjected to inhumane treatment and that five people suspected to be connected with the Islamic centre had been arrested.

Police have now secured the facility as they conduct further investigations while those involved will be prosecuted.