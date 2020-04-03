Nigerian President Buhari's daughter out of Covid-19 isolation

Johannesburg - President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter who had been in a 14-day self-isolation following her return from London was reunited with her loved ones on Thursday. “It is a thing of joy and gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. “While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic,” said the First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Muhammadu Buhari via her Twitter account. Her mother, Aisha had on 19 March disclosed the development on her Facebook page. Speaking to the Daily Trust, Aliyu Abdullahi, special assistant to the president on media and publicity, the office of the First Lady said: "I'm happy to inform you that the young lady in question, President's daughter, has successfully completed her isolation period of 14 days and she's normal, very healthy and well.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has since confirmed 10 new cases of the virus making the total number of infections in the country 184. In addition, 20 cases have been discharged and two deaths have been recorded.

President Buhari has ordered a 14-day lockdown of Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria’s commercial and political capitals, as part of the effort to contain the coronavirus.

“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period," he said during a nationwide address.

He also urged citizens to strictly comply with the guidelines issued to support the government and the most vulnerable their communities.

African News Agency (ANA)