Nigerian president signs Covid-19 regulations

Johannesburg - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a law declaring the Covid-19 novel coronavirus a dangerous infectious disease after new cases were reported in the country.

"20 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Nigeria ... As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths." the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control said in an update.

A statement issued by Buhari's by special adviser on media and publicity Femi Adesina said the regulations were effective from March 30 and gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the president’s national broadcast on March 29, such as the restriction of movement in the Lagos, FCT and Ogun state, aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic in the West African country.

"In exercise to the powers conferred on him by ... the Quarantine Act and other powers enabling him in that behalf, President Muhammadu Buhari Monday signed the Covid-19 regulation which declared Covid-19 an infectious disease," the statement said.

“In addition, to ensure that Nigerians can still perform on-line transactions and use ATMs whilst observing these restrictions, exemption is granted financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations in order to keep the system in light operations during the pendency of these regulation."