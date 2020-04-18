Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus

Lagos - The Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, died on Friday after contracting the new coronavirus, two presidency spokesmen said on Twitter.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying health problems including diabetes, was the top official aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the most powerful men in the country.

"The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari," said presidency spokesman Garba Shehu in a tweet, using an honorific title for Kyari.

"The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020," he said in a second post on Twitter.

Spokesman Femi Adesina also confirmed the death.