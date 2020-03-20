Nigerian president's daughter in isolation after returning from Britain

PRETORIA - The wife of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced via Twitter that her daughter was in isolation after returning from Britain, one of the countries which the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Aisha Buhari made the revelation after the Nigerian government said it was barring travellers from 13 high-risk nations from entering the West African country.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister of Health, Presidential task force on Covid-19 and that of NDC, she is on self- isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19,” she posted on Twitter.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Controlsaid it had banned arrivals from China -- where the coronavirus disease was first detected in December, as well as those from Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, the United States, Norway, Britain, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

"Nigeria government is temporarily suspending all visas issued to nationals from these countries. Nigerians arriving from these countries will be subjected to supervised isolation for 14 days," the notice said.