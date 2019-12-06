A general view of the Federal High Court in Lagos. File picture: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters



Abuja - A member of the Nigerian senate was on Thursday sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for a multi-billion naira fraud he committed while serving as a state governor between 1999 and 2007.

Orji Uzor Kalu was found guilty of a 34-count charge of fraud and money laundering to the tune of 7.65 billion naira (21.1 million U.S. dollars) by a federal high court in Lagos. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria's main anti-graft agency, led the prosecution against Kalu, also a former governor of the southeastern state of Abia.





According to EFCC, the former governor utilized his company's account, Slok Nigeria Limited to retain the money from Abia state government between August 2001 and October 2005 during Kalu's tenure. Kalu was charged alongside a former Abia State commissioner for finance, Jones Udeogo, and his company Slok Nig. Ltd.