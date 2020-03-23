Nigerian sex workers urged to suspend services amid coronavirus outbreak

Pretoria - The National Association of Nigerian Prostitutes has called on its members to suspend their services until further notice, as the country grapples with widespread cases of Covid-19, Today Nigeria reported. On Sunday evening, the Nigerian Centre for Diseased Control confirmed via Twitter that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country had reached 30. In a telephone interview with Today Nigeria, the prostitutes association's president Tamar Tion urged members not to engage in any sexual intercourse until the virus outbreak was curtailed. “We urge our members nationwide to take the precautionary measures seriously and avoid any sexual activity until further notice. They should equally avoid going to nightclubs and other gatherings for their own good," Tion said. “They are advised to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after one had been in a public place, or after blowing (their) nose, coughing or sneezing."

“If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands,” he was quoted as saying.

In a similar instance, sex workers in New Zealand are being urged to screen all clients for coronavirus symptoms and travel history.

In a statement, the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective (NZPC) said sex workers should take extra care during the pandemic.

"NZPC acknowledges the uncertainty and distress many of you will be experiencing regarding Covid-19 and its impact on sex work income," it was quoted as saying.

"We suggest screening clients for symptoms and travel history before booking them. This will reduce risk and clients may feel more comfortable booking if they know you're taking sensible precautions."

African News Agency (ANA)