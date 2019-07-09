File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg – Nigerian troops have rescued 13 farmers who were kidnapped while working their land in the Birnin Gwari Local Area of Kaduna State. The Nation reported on Tuesday that 11 of those kidnapped were handed over to Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle by Commissioner of Police Usman Nagoggo at the Government House in Gusau on Sunday.

One of the kidnappers was killed by the troops while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

Colonel Ezindu Idimah, a spokesman for the military, explained that following a distress call passed on to police by members of the public concerning the farmers’ abduction a patrol team from 1 Division launched a rescue operation, successfully rescuing all 13 farmers after a firefight with the kidnappers.

In addition to fighting between nomadic tribesman and pastoralist farmers and a deadly insurgency by Boko Haram, Nigeria is also plagued by kidnappings.

African News Agency (ANA)