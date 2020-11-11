Nigeria's Buhari calls for equal access to Covid-19 vaccine globally

Johannesburg - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the equal distribution and access globally of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine which American multinational pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said was more than 90 percent effective.

“I welcome the news that a coronavirus vaccine has recorded 90 percent effectiveness in clinical trials. This is a major milestone,” Buhari posted on his Twitter account.

“The world must now make great effort to facilitate equitable access and distribution of these vaccines, to protect people in all countries.”

In a statement on Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine had demonstrated evidence of efficacy against Covid-19 in participants without prior evidence of infection.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” Pfizer chairman and chief executive officer Dr. Albert Bourla said.