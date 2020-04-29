Nigeria's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,532

JOHANNESBURG - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 195 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total number of reported cases in the country to 1,532, with 255 recoveries and 44 deaths. The NCDC confirmed this in a post on its official Twitter page. The tweet read: “195 new cases of #COVID19 reported: 80 - Lagos, 38 - Kano, 15 - Ogun, 15 - Bauchi, 11 - Borno, 10 - Gombe, 9 - Sokoto, 5 - Edo, 5 - Jigawa, 2 - Zamfara, 1 - Rivers, 1 - Enugu, 1 - Delta, 1 - FCT and 1 in Nasarawa State. “As at 11.50pm 28th April 1,532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255. Deaths: 44.” Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the gradual easing of lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as Lagos and Ogun states.

He announced late on Monday that the more than four-week lockdown would be gradually eased from May 4.

“Our goal was to develop implementable policies that will ensure our economy continues to function while still maintaining our aggressive response to the Covid-19 pandemic. These same difficult decisions are being faced by leaders around the world.

"And finally, I thank all Nigerians again for your patience and co-operation during this difficult and challenging period. I assure you that government shall continue to take all necessary measures to protect the lives and livelihoods of our citizens and residents," he announced in a national broadcast.

Meanwhile, the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Nigeria's request for $3.4 billion (about R63bn) in emergency financial assistance to support the government's efforts in mitigating the severe economic impact of the coronavirus, which has resulted in a drastic fall in oil prices, This Day reported.

African News Agency