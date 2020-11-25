Niger’s former president Mamadou Tandja dies at 82

PRETORIA - Niger’s former President Mamadou Tandja has died at age 82, the government said on Tuesday, announcing three days of national mourning.

It said Tandja died in the capital Niamey without revealing the cause, but according to ABC News, the former leader had been weakened by illness for several years and taken for medical treatment in France, Germany and Morocco.

His death came just over a month before Niger holds a presidential election

Tandja was elected president twice and ruled the country between 1999 and 2010 but was eventually overthrown in a coup after trying to change the constitution to extend his grip on power.

While serving as president of Niger, he was also chairman of the Economic Community of West African States from 2005 to 2007.