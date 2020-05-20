Nine Malawians who entered Zimbabwe illegally from SA test positive for Covid-19

RUSTENBURG - Nine Malawian nationals who crossed illegally into Zimbabwe from South Africa and were intercepted have tested positive for Covid-19, Zimbabwe media reported on Wednesday.

State-owned daily The Herald reported that the infected Malawians and 32 others jumped the border into Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Security agents on patrol intercepted them while they were seeking transport from drivers at a local truck stop.

According to the report, the group was profiled and screened for Covid-19 and nine were isolated at Beit Bridge pending further tests. The other 32 were transported to Harare and are awaiting repatriation.

The state-run daily further reported that the police were yet to locate 19 people who escaped quarantine at Beit Bridge on Monday night. They were among the people who were arrested along the Limpopo border for facilitating the smuggling of goods. So far, 27 people have escaped from the centre since it started operating.

The first group of eight absconded in the first week of operation, prompting authorities to beef up security in conjunction with the army. The Beit Bridge quarantine centre can hold 280 people but the government has set the maximum at 150.

