No footy for Kenyan MPs, says parliamentary clerk

Kenyan National Assembly clerk Samuel Njoroge has refuted media reports that they plan to send MPs to Qatar to watch the World Cup, Kenyan news publication The Star reports. Njoroge has come out to set the record straight about media reports that MPs were being sponsored by State House to travel to Qatar to watch the World Cup, which started on Sunday in the Middle East.

“We are not aware of any request to send members to Qatar and in any case, we are implementing austerity measures, some of which may not allow us to spend money on a venture like this,” Njoroge clarified, citing reports. All matches of the World Cup 2022 will be played across eight venues in and around Doha. Kenya has breached its public debt ceiling, as the East African country looks to turn around its economic woes.

Parliament recently raised the country’s public debt ceiling to KSh10 trillion (about R1.4 trillion). The economy of Kenya advanced by 5.2% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, the fourth consecutive quarter of slowing growth, below market expectations of a 5.6% rise, according to data by Trading Economics. Principal Secretary Nominee for Foreign Affairs Abraham Korir Sing'oei earlier this month pledged to institute austerity measures on foreign travel expenditure to aid the government reduce the ballooning wage bill on recurrent expenditure, Capital FM reported.

