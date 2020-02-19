International Olympic Committee.(Photo Courtesy: International Olympic Committee)

RUSTENBURG - The Angolan Olympic Committee (COA) could send only the swimming and athletics team to the Olympic games in Japan because of financial constraints, Angola Press News Agency reported on Wednesday. COA general secretary, Antonio Monteiro “Bambino” told the news agency in Luanda that part of the 380 billion kwanzas for the event should have been available in 2019 already.

The committee could be forced to send a delegation with only the swimming and athletics (two athletes each, in both fields) if they did not received the required money by March.

He said that in 2019, each ticket to Japan cost 700,000 kwanzas and that the cost had increased substantially.