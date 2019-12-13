Johannesburg - Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize and hailed the role played by former foe Eritrea in resolving the long-running conflict between the two countries, aljazeera reported.
"I accept this award on behalf of Ethiopians and Eritreans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of peace," Abiy said on Tuesday after he received the prestigious award in a formal ceremony at Oslo's City Hall.
"Likewise, I accept this award on behalf of my partner, and comrade-in-peace, President Isaias Afwerki, whose goodwill, trust and commitment were vital in ending the two-decade deadlock between our countries," he added.
Abiy, 43, said his horrifying experiences as a young Ethiopian soldier informed his determination to seek the end of the conflict.
"Twenty years ago, I was a radio operator attached to an Ethiopian army unit in the border town of Badame," he recalled.