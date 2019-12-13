Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed lauds Eritrea at peace prize ceremony









Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed and his wife Zinash Tayachew salute the torchlight parade from the balcony of Grand Hotel in Oslo. Picture: Heiko Junge/NTB scanpix via AP Johannesburg - Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize and hailed the role played by former foe Eritrea in resolving the long-running conflict between the two countries, aljazeera reported. "I accept this award on behalf of Ethiopians and Eritreans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of peace," Abiy said on Tuesday after he received the prestigious award in a formal ceremony at Oslo's City Hall. "Likewise, I accept this award on behalf of my partner, and comrade-in-peace, President Isaias Afwerki, whose goodwill, trust and commitment were vital in ending the two-decade deadlock between our countries," he added. Abiy, 43, said his horrifying experiences as a young Ethiopian soldier informed his determination to seek the end of the conflict. "Twenty years ago, I was a radio operator attached to an Ethiopian army unit in the border town of Badame," he recalled.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed praised Eritrea while giving his speech at the peace prize ceremony. Ahmed was honored for the role he played in ending the Eritrea and Ethiopia conflict. Zodidi Dano/ African News Agency.

"I briefly left the foxhole in the hopes of getting a good antenna reception ... It only took a few minutes. Yet, upon my return, I was horrified to discover that my entire unit had been wiped out in an artillery attack."

Abiy won the prize, in part, for making peace with Eritrea after one of Africa's longest-running conflicts.

According to Euronews, the peace prize is the only one of the six prizes awarded outside Sweden, in Oslo, at the express wish of Alfred Nobel, as Norway was part of the Swedish kingdom at the time.

All Ethiopian diaspora in South Africa congratulated Abiy on receiving the prize, saying it was an outstanding achievement for the prime minister as well as for Ethiopia and Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines and Golden Tulip Addis Ababa also congratulated Abiy.

African News Agency (ANA)