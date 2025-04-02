'Nothing About Us Without Us': Africa's youth to address rights crisis at 2025 summit

In the second edition since its inauguration, the bi-annual Africa Children’s Summit 2025 (ACS 2025) comes at a time when South Africa is reeling from the shock of a spate of sexual violence cases against minor children in the country. The ACS 2025 will be hosted from April 4–7 in Johannesburg, where the child-led conference is set to facilitate dialogue between policymakers and children.

The summit, which will be hosted in partnership with Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, will see 1 300 children from across Africa gather at Roedean Senior School and St John’s College in Parktown where it will emphasise the importance of children’s agency under the theme: “Nothing About Us Without Us”. Addressing the media on the readiness to host the summit, Minister of Social Development Nokuzola Tolashe said the landmark gathering is aimed at championing child participation in shaping the future of the children of the continent and it is a testament that children’s voices and their safety must be amplified. Tolashe expressed outrage at the continued reported cases of sexual assault perpetrated against children.

“The ACS 2025 and the topical issues to be discussed could not be more timely. From shocking revelations currently emerging in Joshlin Smith’s case to the mind-numbing alleged brutal rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe, at Bergview College in the Eastern Cape, child protection is higher than ever on the public agenda and in the public conscience. We join the nation in calling for #JusticeForCweCwe and emphasising that justice delayed is justice denied,” said Tolashe. Minister of Social Development, Nokuzola Tolashe said the Africa Child Summit 2025 gathering is aimed at championing child participation in shaping the future of the children. Tolashe further said central to both the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the African Children’s Charter is the principle that governments must always act in the best interests of the child and that every child has a basic fundamental right to: ⦁ life, survival and development;

⦁ protection from violence, abuse or neglect; ⦁ an education that enables children to fulfil their potential; ⦁ be raised by, or have a relationship with, both parents even if they are separated;

⦁ express their opinions and be listened to; ⦁ have their privacy protected, and ⦁ their lives are not subject to excessive interference.

South Africa was selected as the location for the 2025 Summit, with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) as the lead Civil Society Organisation. Chief Executive Officer of the NMCF, Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, said they are excited to engage at the ACS 2025. “We have been part of the processes since 2023 after the first summit in Nairobi. It was what the children asked for and our role was to make sure it happened. The summit is a child-led platform and that is what makes it really exciting that we have created an opportunity for the children of Africa to engage on matters that affect them.

“We are keen to hear from them. The solutions lie with them. The key message that we always want to give out is that the safety of children starts with you and it starts with me,” said Ncube-Nkomo. The Western Cape Children’s Commissioner (WCCC) office, the only office of its kind in the country, said it looks forward to the congregation of human rights defenders from across the continent. Tara Hendricks, a 15-year-old advisor to the WCCC, will represent WCCC and chair the summit.