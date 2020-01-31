DAKAR - For Senegalese activist Fatou Warkha, online videos play a vital role in her campaign to expose and end violence against women in a country where discretion and forbearance are traditionally prized.
The 30-year-old grew up in Pikine, one of Dakar's poorer suburbs, where cases of domestic violence, rape and abuse were as commonplace as the district's power outages and seasonal flash floods.
After she failed to raise awareness through grassroots activism, Warkha launched an online television channel in 2018, hoping the anonymity offered by the internet and its reach might encourage women to open up after generations of silence.
"When I started making video reports, that was when it seemed like things started changing," Warkha told Reuters in her home in Pikine.
The project has sparked much-needed debate and helped bring about real change. Its videos of women or actors recounting true stories of trauma and abuse have been widely shared on social media and picked up by local television stations.