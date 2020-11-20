Online voting deadline looms for ChinAfrica short video competition

Online voting for the Second ChinAfrica Short Video Competition is now open. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. In order to promote China-Africa cultural exchanges and enhance people-to-people understanding, BEIJING REVIEW is hosting the Second ChinAfrica Short Video Competition from August to December 2020. Film-makers were given a unique opportunity to showcase their talent and stand a chance to win some serious seed money that could go a long way towards funding their next big project. The closing date for entries was October 31. African people and overseas Chinese who have studied or are currently studying in China, have worked or are working in Chinese companies, or are interested in Chinese culture were invited to submit their videos related to various aspects of China-Africa exchanges. Online voting commences on November 1. The public is allowed to vote once a day until voting closes. To vote for your favourite video, follow this link.

The awards ceremony will take place on December 2.

The South Africa Zone competition is hosted by CHINAFRICA magazine, a publication of BEIJING REVIEW.

Theme

Working Hand in Hand Toward a Shared Future

My Unforgettable Experience in 2020

The theme covers sub-themes of “Joining Hands to Fight Covid-19,” “Model Figures,” “Witnessing the History” and “My Experiences.”

Participants were asked tell stories related to anti-Covid-19 efforts, China-Africa friendship, economic cooperation, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, poverty alleviation and environmental protection.

Video entries could be a team effort or a solo project.

How the competition works

Detailed information about the competition can be found on the official website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts of ChinAfrica magazine, Independent Media Group and People’s Daily Online South Africa.

Participants were asked to upload their video entries, together with personal details including full name, occupation, nationality, telephone number and postal address (in a text file) to a cloud storage platform, such as Onedrive or Baidu Cloud, and email the download link and password to: [email protected]

The final results will be decided based on online votes and jury votes.

Videos are divided into two groups for judging and prizes: Micro Video Group (0.5-1 minute) and Short Video Group (1.1-5 minutes).

Prizes: (For China Zone, South Africa Zone and Senegal Zone combined)

• 1 Grand Prize of R20 000;

• 1 First Prize for Each Group of R6 000;

• 3 Second Prizes for Each Group of R4 000 each;

• 5 Third Prizes for Each Group of R2 000 each;

• 15 Organization Awards of R4 000 each (awarded to organizations who enter, such as schools).

• All winners will get 3 issues of ChinAfrica magazine

Host

CHINAFRICA Magazine

Co-hosts

People’s Daily Online SA

Independent Media Group

The Chinese Culture and International Education Exchange Center and its Confucius Classroom

Organisers

Global Max Media Group

Galaxy Universal Network of South Africa

Co-organisers

South Africa China Economic and Trade Association

Confucius Institute for Chinese Medicine at the University of Western Cape

Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg

Confucius Institute at Stellenbosch University

Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Town

Confucius Institute at Rhodes University

Confucius Institute at the Durban University of Technology

Confucius Classroom at the Cape Academy of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Confucius Classroom at Westerford High School

(In no particular order)

Supported by

The Chinese Embassy in South Africa

The Government Communication and Information System of South Africa (GCIS)