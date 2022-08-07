Opinion: Why US big wigs are flocking to SA to discuss sustainable energy prospects

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa on Sunday morning, in what analysts have said is an attempt to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the region. Blinken is also set to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa’s International Relations and Co-operation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is scheduled to host Blinken today (August 8) in Pretoria, for the South Africa-US Strategic Dialogue meeting. “The South Africa-US Strategic Dialogue is a structured bilateral mechanism designed to serve as a platform through which the two countries review the bilateral relationship, consider new areas of co-operation and exchange views on matters of mutual interest,” said Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) . “The US is a major export market for South Africa and a significant source of foreign direct investment (FDI), technology transfer, development assistance and tourism. Trade and investment relations take place under the auspices of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which grants duty-free and quota-free access to the US market for value-added products,” said a spokesperson for Pandor’s office.

Africa, the land of milk and honey Major world powers including the US, China and Russia are jostling for military, political and economic influence in Africa. The continent’s vast mineral resources, agricultural abundance and strategic locations have made it a place where powerful nations are looking to influence.

Story continues below Advertisement

Analysts have said that after disregarding Africa for some time, the US is now playing catch-up and trying to counter the growing influence of Beijing and Moscow in the region, in what some say has elements of a new “Cold War,” according to Nigerian online news publication, Leadership Nigeria. According to Global Economy and Development, Africa Growth Initiative Professor and managing director Landry Signé, Blinken’s visit is being shaped by Washington’s desire to reassure African countries and leaders that they are important partners, with each of the countries on the itinerary providing a unique backdrop and opportunity to transform the US’s relationship with Africa. Trade relationship

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, US goods and services trade with South Africa totalled an estimated $17.8 billion (about R298.6bn) in 2019. South Africa was the US’s 39th largest goods trading partner with $13.2bn (two-way) goods trade during 2019. US goods and services trade with South Africa was an estimated $17.8bn in 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

SA’s electricity woes South Africa is beset with an ongoing electricity crisis, which has not only cost the economy billions year-on-year, but has damaged the nation in more ways that one. Major world powers are seeing this as an opportunity to build on its Africa trade relationship and co-operation, as major economies look once again to mineral-rich Africa to assert their global dominance and plunder the continent’s reserves.

Voice of America on Sunday wrote that Blinken was expected to deliver a major speech in South Africa on Monday on US strategy toward sub-Saharan Africa, as well as touching on climate change, trade, health and food insecurity. State Department officials say Blinken will work to reduce tensions between Congo and Rwanda, on his trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo. In Rwanda, Blinken will raise the "wrongful detention" of US permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina, according to the State Department.

Rusesabagina’s actions helped save hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide and inspired the movie Hotel Rwanda. With that said, the conventional electricity generating plants in South Africa are largely responsible for the high greenhouse gas emissions recorded in the country, according to energy experts. The US joined Britain, France, Germany and the EU in November 2021 in announcing a multibillion dollar partnership to help South Africa finance a quicker transition from coal, that would provide a model for other countries.

Ousted British prime minister Boris Johnson told the UN COP26 meeting in Glasgow, that the initiative was valued at $8.5bn overall and would help move the world toward meeting its climate targets by "choking off international finance for coal". South Africa is blessed with an abundance of mineral resources such as platinum, diamond and gold, vast coastlines, brilliant young people and a strong judiciary. The country boasts of a moderate population which is expected to reach around 62 million by the end of 2022, according to international population agencies. This makes it lucrative to do business with Africa.

Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel, and phasing it out quickly is seen as crucial if the world is to meet the Paris Agreement's target to limit global warming to 1.5°C and avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, say climate change activists. South Africa is the world's 12th biggest emitter of climate-warming gases and heavily reliant on ageing coal-fired power stations for its electricity. Food for thought