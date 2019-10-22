Maputo - Mozambique's former guerrilla movement Renamo on Monday urged citizens to join it in rejecting preliminary results of last week's general election, citing fraud as incumbent President Filipe Nyusi took a strong lead.
With around 37% of the votes counted from roughly 13 million registered voters, Nyusi of the ruling Frelimo party had secured 74.6%, while opposition Renamo candidate Osuffo Momade had 20.2%.
The election is seen as make or break for the peace pact agreed by Renamo and Frelimo earlier this year, putting a formal end to decades of hostility between two groups that fought on opposite sides of a civil war that ended in 1992.
Renamo, after a meeting of its top officials on Monday in Maputo said it had decided to challenge the results over allegations of registration irregularities, phantom voters and the intimidation of activists and candidates by security forces.
"The above-mentioned facts ... reported here constitute predicted and punishable electoral offences under the law, as well as a denial of the most elementary principles of democracy and human rights," said Renamo president Momade.