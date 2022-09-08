Oprah Winfrey congratulates UCT vice-chancellor Professor Phakeng for winning Africa Education Medal

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Phakeng or @FabAcademic as she is known on the Twitter streets, was named the winner of the inaugural Africa Education Medal, launched this year by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft.

Cape Town – US media maven Oprah Winfrey has congratulated University of Cape Town UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng for being been named the winner of the inaugural Africa Education Medal.

Professor Phakeng was chosen from 10 finalists from across the continent, including the former president of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete.

In her congratulatory message to the VC via video message, Winfrey said: “It’s an honour recognising leaders making a positive impact on education, and I don’t know anyone who deserves it more because I’ve witnessed first hand through your support of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa how your vision and your passion and your commitment has made such a difference in the lives of so many students.”

“I honour the vital work that you do in education and I celebrate you as a forward-thinking, visionary leader for such a time as this. Congratulations, and blessings on your life.”