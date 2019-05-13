Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara. File picture: Burhan Ozbilici/AP

Khartoum - Sudan's prosecuting authority has charged ousted president Omar al-Bashir for his role in protestors' deaths during last month's uprising, the state news agency reported Monday. The former president ruled Sudan for three decades until unprecedented mass protests led to his arrest by military officials.

Prosecutors are also investigating a case of money laundering against al-Bashir after authorities found large amounts of cash in various currencies stashed in his home.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has also issued a warrant for al-Bashir over allegations of war crimes during the Darfur conflict between 2003 and 2006.

Sudanese protesters poured into the main streets of Khartoum on Monday to intensify pressure on the transitional military council to set up a civilian government.

Police and soldiers responded by using tear gas and batons on hundreds of demonstrators who had set on fire tyres in Khartoum's northern Bahri neighbourhood, according to a dpa reporter on the scene.

dpa