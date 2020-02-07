Opposition supporters celebrate after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner. Picture: Eldson Chagara/Reuters

Pretoria - Malawi's former members of parliament who lost their seats in controversial May 21 elections are demanding fresh polls following the nullification of presidential vote results, local media reported.

Online publication Nyasa Times said the former legislators were raising money for legal representation.

Former MP Frank Mwenefumbo said the entire elections should be re-run after the country's constitutional court found that the Malawi Electoral Commision mismanaged the presidential elections which returned Peter Mutharika to power.

Mutharika has announced he will contest the court ruling.

The former educator and lawyer has been president of Malawi since May 2014. In last year's contested election, he won with 38.5 percent of the vote, beating opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera who scored 35.41 percent.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera addresses supporters after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote in Lilongwe. Picture: Eldson Chagara/Reuters
Saulos Chilima (Front), United Transformation Movement (UTM) party President and other petitioners in the case contesting the outcome of the presidential election are seen outside a court in Lilongwe, Malawi. Malawi Constitution Court on Monday nullified the May presidential election results which declared the incumbent president Peter Mutharika winner. Picture: Kenneth Jali/Xinhua

This week the Constitutional Court in Malawi ordered fresh elections within 150 days, ruling that the status of the presidency, including the office of the vice president, would in the meantime revert to the status quo prevailing before last year's vote.

Opposition supporters in Lilongwe celebrate after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner. Picture: Eldson Chagara/Reuters

African News Agency (ANA)