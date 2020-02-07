Opposition supporters celebrate after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner. Picture: Eldson Chagara/Reuters

Pretoria - Malawi's former members of parliament who lost their seats in controversial May 21 elections are demanding fresh polls following the nullification of presidential vote results, local media reported. Online publication Nyasa Times said the former legislators were raising money for legal representation.

Former MP Frank Mwenefumbo said the entire elections should be re-run after the country's constitutional court found that the Malawi Electoral Commision mismanaged the presidential elections which returned Peter Mutharika to power.

Mutharika has announced he will contest the court ruling.

The former educator and lawyer has been president of Malawi since May 2014. In last year's contested election, he won with 38.5 percent of the vote, beating opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera who scored 35.41 percent.