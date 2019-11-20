File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg – Over a million faulty condoms manufactured by India’s Life Guard which contained holes or were at risk of bursting have been recalled from being distributed in Uganda by international charity Marie Stopes which provides contraception and family planning services in more than 35 countries. Nearly six percent of adults in Uganda live with the HIV virus, the BBC reported, citing the United Nations. Other research suggests that only 11 percent of people in the country have planned pregnancies. Marie Stopes supplies between 1.5 million and two million condoms to Uganda every month.

The recall came after Uganda’s National Drugs Authority (NDA) wrote to the charity on October 30, saying two batches of Life Guard condoms had failed to comply with "quality tests".

The NDA and Marie Stopes are currently working jointly to urgently investigate what happened with these batches and to ensure the products continue to meet high quality standards.

African News Agency (ANA)