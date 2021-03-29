Palma attack points to increasing 'brazenness' of Islamic State in Mozambique - US official

Washington - An attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma where dozens were killed and thousands displaced may show the increasing "brazenness" of Islamic State in the country, a US official said on Monday.

The US Department of State's acting special envoy for the global coalition to defeat ISIS, John Godfrey, told reporters the attack was in line with what has been seen from Islamic State in Mozambique and said the US government is closely monitoring events.

He cited what he said was the brutality of the attack and the killing of civilians as well as the increased brazenness of the group, which is now seeking to hold some towns.

"The attacks there are horrific, frankly, and show a complete disregard for the life, welfare and security of the local population," Godfrey said of the attacks in Palma.

"Attacks such as these are clear indicators that ISIS continues to actively seek to spread its malign activity to new fronts," he added.