Pandor to lead SA delegation to US-Africa Leaders Summit instead of President Ramaphosa, due to his ‘busy schedule’

Cape Town - Minister Naledi Pandor, head of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco), will lead the South African delegation to the second US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC from December 13-15, in place of President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to a statement issued by Dirco on Monday, Ramaphosa is unable to attend the summit owing to his busy schedule.

On Thursday last week, the Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa will not be attending the summit that will be hosted by US President Joe Biden. The last US-Africa Leaders Summit was convened in 2014 under former president Barrack Obama. Forty-nine African states and the chairperson of the AU Commission are expected to participate in the summit.

The renewal of the US-Africa Leaders Summit follows President Biden’s intervention during the 34th summit of the AU, in February last year, where he underscored the US “commitment and readiness to partner with the continent in taking the relations to new heights”. The Leaders Summit will discuss three topics, namely “Partnering on Agenda 2063”, “Multilateral Partnerships with Africa to Meet Global Challenges”, and “Promoting Food Security and Food Systems Resilience”. Minister Pandor will deliver remarks on the first topic, that is “Partnering on Agenda 2063”.

On Tuesday, December 13, the following events will take place: The African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum, which will be held under the theme “Amplifying Voices: Building Partnerships that Last”.

The Peace, Security and Governance Forum, under the theme “Delivering Democracy and Security Dividends”.

A discussion on Conservation, Climate Adaptation, and a Just Energy Transition, under the theme “Building Our Green Energy Together”. Wednesday, December 14, will start with the “US-Africa Business Breakfast meeting, followed by the inauguration of the US-Africa Business Forum and discussions on various topics, which include “Charting the Course: The Future of US-Africa Trade Investment Relations”; “Growing Agribusiness: Partnerships to strengthen Food Security and Value Chain”; and “Advancing Digital Connectivity: Partnerships to Enable Inclusive Growth Through Technology“. Biden will deliver a keynote address at the Business Forum on December 14.

The delegation comprises Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel and senior officials from the departments of higher education; science and innovation; defence and military veterans; and health. “Apart from attending and participating in the above-mentioned events, I will also have bilateral meetings with some of my counterparts and leading captains of industry,” Pandor said. An independent panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo recently found that Ramaphosa has a case to answer in relation to the Phala Phala Farmgate scandal.