The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is set to participate in the upcoming 42nd Vakantiebeurs in Utrecht, Netherlands from 10-15 January 2020.
The Vakantiebeurs, which is an annual event in the Netherlands, is a combined consumer and trade fair for tourism, organized by VNU Exhibitions Europe.The event has been running for over three decades and has grown to become the largest consumer holiday fair in the world.
Vakantiebeurs offers a perfect platform for promoting destinations tourist product to consumers.
This is the first of the selected International fairs this year that the GTA will be participating to showcase Ghana's unique historical, cultural, ecological attractions and conference facilities. Ghana's attire, cuisine and traditional dances will feature at the stand to attract potential visitors especially those from Scandinavia.