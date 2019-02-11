Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has assured the EU that peace in the entire East African region will prevail. File picture: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

Johannesburg – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has assured the European Union (EU) that peace in the entire East African region will prevail as member countries’ leadership continue to strengthen their working relationship, the Daily Monitor reported on Monday. “Peace in the region is getting better. Part of the problem in the region; South Sudan and Burundi was because we have not been working together. That was the source of the problem,” said Museveni.

He made his remarks during a meeting with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice President of the Commission, Federica Mogherini, at the sidelines of the African Union (AU) Heads of State summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Referring to Burundi the president said no fresh fighting had broken out and that its government was working more closely with its regional counterparts as was shown during the recent East African Community summit in Arusha, Tanzania.

According to Museveni the relationship between Europe and Africa should be strong due to their close geographical relationship and the need for cooperation on matters of substance.

The president also thanked the EU for its support in regard to Uganda’s development and trade which was growing due to the removal of development bottlenecks and the development of railway, electricity, digital and utilities infrastructure.

Mogherini responded saying Europe would not only accommodate relations with Africa but also strengthen trade and business with the continent.

Meanwhile, Museveni and Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir intend to hold a meeting in the South Sudanese capital Juba to discuss the South Sudan Peace Agreement and the implementation of the agreed terms of the signatories.

On Saturday, ahead on the sidelines of the AU summit the two presidents also discussed bilateral relations, joint integration projects between the two countries and South Sudan developing river transport by using the Nile as a link between the three countries.

