Rescue workers search through the rubble following a landslide in Bafoussam Cameroon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Cameroon on Monday deployed rescue workers and its military to search the wreckage of houses hit by a landslide that killed more than a dozen people overnight in the western village of Bamoungoum, near the regional capital Bafoussam. (AP Photo/Leclerc Tsakem)

INTERNATIONAL - Rescue teams in Cameroon were scouring the rubble of destroyed houses for survivors on Tuesday after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall killed at least 22 people, state television reported.



The police were searching for dozens more people reported as missing in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands, some 200 km (120 miles) north of Cameroon’s main port city of Douala.



