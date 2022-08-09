PICS & VIDEO: Kenyans head to the polls as rising food and petrol prices continue to choke citizens

Cape Town - Polling stations are open, in fact, they’ve been open since 6am, as Kenyans vote for new lawmakers and a new president on Tuesday. According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)﻿, Polling stations will close at 5pm.

Voters have heed the call to turn out in large numbers to vote across the country. Polling stations across the country opened up at 6am. Every Vote counts. #KenyaDecides2022 #GE2022 pic.twitter.com/POdr97h1lX — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 9, 2022 The IEBC said on Tuesday that any time lost with opening polling stations would be added at the end. All voters still queuing at 5pm would be allowed to vote. The largest polling station is expected have a maximum of 700 voters. Kenyans are not spoiled for choice with the presidential candidates on the ballot, however, these are the four candidates running for the presidency of one of Africa’s superpower economies: – David Mwaure - Agano Party of Kenya

– Raila Odinga - Azimio la Umoja coalition – William Ruto - United Democratic Alliance – George Wajackoya - Roots Party of Kenya

Analysts said many citizens, who are desperate for relief from spiking food prices and deep-rooted corruption have little confidence that the next government will deliver any change.

According to Kenyan local media, well-known Nigerian pastor and self-proclaimed prophet, Primate Ayodele, has predicted that UDA flagbearer Deputy President William Ruto will be declared the winner in the general elections. Large numbers of young people have not registered to vote, Reuters reported, quoting electoral commission figures. Many say they are frustrated by the widening inequality in Kenya and an entrenched political system overseen by the same old elite leadership.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is stepping down from the helm of East Africa's economic powerhouse after reaching the end of his two-term limit. On Monday, Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala took to Twitter calling for peaceful elections and for Kenyans to exercise their right to vote, . “Remember your vote is precious. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and you have to use it.“