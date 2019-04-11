Beira — Animal rescue experts from animal charity Humane Society International (HSI) have provided emergency aid to animals in areas hit by the devastating Cyclone Idai. They have also met with government officials and community leaders to assess the needs for animal populations in the areas.

"Veterinary care is given to any animal in need, and more than 200 animals have been treated so far, including dogs and cats, and a host of farm animals – cows, pigs and goats – suffering in the wake of the cyclone. Critical veterinary care includes treatment for vitamin deficiencies and dispensing antibiotics and vaccinations to prevent disease," said HSI in statement.

Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique, causing loss of human and animal lives.

Kelly Donithan of HSI’s Animal Rescue Team said, “We have been working around the clock to treat animals injured or swept away in the cyclone, treating wounds, administering medication and providing food, water and basic supplies. Animals are not only beloved in many communities across Malawi and Mozambique but also central to their lives and livelihoods. By providing lifesaving care and disease prevention, we hope to help these communities and their animals begin the long road to recovery.”

HSI is calling for donations to continue providing essential veterinary medicines, food, water, blankets, shelter materials and transport.

Or contact the animal charity at (866) 614-4371 or email [email protected]